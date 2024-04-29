Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 29th (CNC, CNE, EQR, EQX, EXPE, ROP, SFM, TFII, UBER, URI)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 29th:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has C$8.00 target price on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$10.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $650.00 price target on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

TFI International (TSE:TFII) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$217.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$222.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

