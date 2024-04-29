Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 29th (CNC, CNE, EQR, EQX, EXPE, ROP, SFM, TFII, UBER, URI)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 29th:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has C$8.00 target price on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$10.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $650.00 price target on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

TFI International (TSE:TFII) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$217.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$222.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

