Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,693 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.