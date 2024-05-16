Apexium Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Apexium Financial LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,413. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.01. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

