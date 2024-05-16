Apexium Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 476,951 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

