Apexium Financial LP Has $8.79 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Apexium Financial LP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $342.92. 2,492,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,453. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $248.80 and a twelve month high of $345.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

