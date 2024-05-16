Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.470-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.0 million-$589.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.5 million. Globant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.500 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $279.00 price objective (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Globant from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered their target price on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.59.

Get Globant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Globant Price Performance

GLOB stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.66. 650,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,417. Globant has a twelve month low of $141.88 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.83.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.