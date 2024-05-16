Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.050-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.340-2.590 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,734. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $121.72 and a 1 year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.