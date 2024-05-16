W Nicholas Howley Sells 197 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total value of $10,928,865.00.

On Friday, February 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,289.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $768.05 and a one year high of $1,330.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,229.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,100.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.