Robert W. Baird Boosts Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,360.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTD. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,257.14.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,519.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,295.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,202.33. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,524.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

