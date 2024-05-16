Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 10,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49. Mattel has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 833.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Mattel by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

