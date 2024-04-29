Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 57.0% in April

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTNDY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.31. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $70.78.

Techtronic Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6065 per share. This is a boost from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

