PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,367,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 1,665,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,677.0 days.

PostNL Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNTFF remained flat at $1.13 on Monday. PostNL has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.

