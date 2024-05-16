Carclo (LON:CAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.62 ($0.18), with a volume of 398282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

Carclo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £10.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.18.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

