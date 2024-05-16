Afentra (LON:AET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.80

Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.80 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.67), with a volume of 2248735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.60 ($0.65).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Afentra in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £119.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,262.50 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 28.92.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

