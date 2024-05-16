Afentra (LON:AET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.80

Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.80 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.67), with a volume of 2248735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.60 ($0.65).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Afentra in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Afentra
Afentra Price Performance
About Afentra
Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Afentra
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.