Skylands Capital LLC Buys 101,850 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,850 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter valued at $867,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Joint in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Joint by 24.0% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.28. 17,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Joint had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JYNT

Joint Profile

(Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.