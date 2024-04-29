Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vodacom Group Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of VDMCY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 49,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Vodacom Group has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $7.23.
Vodacom Group Company Profile
