Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VDMCY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 49,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Vodacom Group has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

