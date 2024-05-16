Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter.
Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance
GBNHF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,386. The company has a market cap of $5.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.84.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greenbrook TMS
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.