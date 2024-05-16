Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

GBNHF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,386. The company has a market cap of $5.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.