Polymath (POLY) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.0925 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $85.53 million and approximately $17,316.75 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00127023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009099 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.11068299 USD and is up 14.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $8,358.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.