PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

PepGen Stock Down 2.7 %

PEPG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. 4,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,646. PepGen has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.19. Equities analysts predict that PepGen will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PepGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepGen in the third quarter worth $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in PepGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in PepGen by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 178,438 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.