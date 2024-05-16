PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.
PepGen Stock Down 2.7 %
PEPG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. 4,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,646. PepGen has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.64.
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.19. Equities analysts predict that PepGen will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PepGen
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PepGen
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.