Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,318. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.60. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 36.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

