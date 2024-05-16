Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Tigo Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TYGO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 16,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,487. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Tigo Energy has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tigo Energy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tigo Energy

Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy

In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of Tigo Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $46,867.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 197,671 shares of company stock valued at $260,003 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tigo Energy stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.26% of Tigo Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.