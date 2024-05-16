HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Talphera in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Talphera Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Talphera stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 36,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,854. Talphera has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talphera will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talphera

(Get Free Report)

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

