HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Talphera in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TLPH
Talphera Trading Down 4.9 %
Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talphera will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Talphera
Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Talphera
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- What is a Dividend King?
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.