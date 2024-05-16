Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Underperform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

OMAB stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,721. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $2.5963 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is presently 39.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

