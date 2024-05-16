Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, April 27th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 2,020,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.40. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 676,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 62,465 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

