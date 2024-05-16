Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Roth Mkm

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

PXLW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 1,365,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.82. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 22.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

