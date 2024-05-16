Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $1,278.98 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $64,925.73 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,278.98 billion and $36.33 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.07 or 0.00685508 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00067285 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00095738 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000296 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,699,134 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
