UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,700 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the March 31st total of 711,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 423.0 days.
UniCredit Stock Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS UNCFF traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 46,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
About UniCredit
