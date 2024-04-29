UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,700 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the March 31st total of 711,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 423.0 days.

UniCredit Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS UNCFF traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 46,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

