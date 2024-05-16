Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CELC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Celcuity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Celcuity stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 13.43. Celcuity has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $524.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 189.9% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $21,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

