Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

Kohl’s has raised its dividend by an average of 41.6% per year over the last three years. Kohl’s has a dividend payout ratio of 75.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

