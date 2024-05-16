Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0037 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00361.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Shares of BBD opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

