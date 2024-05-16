MDU Resources Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

MDU Resources Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson acquired 36,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

