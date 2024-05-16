89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 215.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

ETNB stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 20.04. 89bio has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $905.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

