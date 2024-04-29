Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Tesco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.91. 86,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,765. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3061 per share. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

