Wade G W & Inc. Buys 269 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.68.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.0 %

Zscaler stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.11. The company had a trading volume of 788,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,247. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.88 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.