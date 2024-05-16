Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,082,000 after acquiring an additional 147,757 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,576 shares of company stock worth $95,386,930. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.73. 932,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,339. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.61 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.55, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

