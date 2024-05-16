Wade G W & Inc. Has $520,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of USRT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.38. 306,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,947. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.40.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

