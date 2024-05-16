Truist Financial Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $110.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.55 on Wednesday, reaching $86.54. 34,879,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,273,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.