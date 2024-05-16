BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Steven K. Galson Buys 21,940 Shares

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) Director Steven K. Galson bought 21,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,014.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BCRX traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,496. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,392,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,978,000 after buying an additional 302,270 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 371.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 404,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 319,037 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after buying an additional 1,964,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,275,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after acquiring an additional 402,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

