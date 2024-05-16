AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 133.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in AT&T by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 138.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 260,613 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $179,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 23.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

T traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,115,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,649,813. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.