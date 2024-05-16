The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.91. 716,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,409. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.