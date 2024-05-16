AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Bank of America

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AMN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.57.

NYSE:AMN traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 204,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,804. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,289,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,117,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,820,000 after purchasing an additional 396,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 734,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

