Wade G W & Inc. Buys Shares of 4,174 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI traded down $4.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,565. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day moving average of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.