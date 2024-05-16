Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $295.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $409.00.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.63 and a 200 day moving average of $342.63. Accenture has a twelve month low of $280.23 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

