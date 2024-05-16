4,622 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.38. The company had a trading volume of 137,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,998. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $111.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

