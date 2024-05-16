4,622 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.38. The company had a trading volume of 137,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,998. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $111.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.