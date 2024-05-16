10,472 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLIC stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,606. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLIC. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,340.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

