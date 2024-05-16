Leland Jourdan Sells 2,162 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of PRO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 96,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.18. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of PROS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in PROS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROS by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PROS by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

