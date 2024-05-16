ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.24.

COP stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.01. 1,655,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $233,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

