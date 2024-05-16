Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 12,861 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.76. 1,927,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

