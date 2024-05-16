Inceptionr LLC Invests $371,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 493,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,750. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average of $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Read Our Latest Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.