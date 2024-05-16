Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Up 18.6% in April

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FULC shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

FULC traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 258,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,655. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $489.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.35.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.94% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. StemPoint Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 407,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

